Ottogi ran a branded pop-up space called GEN KITCHEN at Hall 1 of KINTEX in Ilsan from July 31 through Aug. 1 as part of the 2026 LCK Team Road Show Gen.G Homestand (HOUSE OF GEN.G), the company said.

HOUSE OF GEN.G is an esports event bringing together Gen.G players, fans and streamers. It featured LCK regular-season matches, player fan meetings, the 2026 LoL Destruction Match with Gen.G, and fan event booths.

Ottogi operated an interactive brand space at the event, presenting products and programs tailored to the personalities and playstyles of five Gen.G League of Legends players: Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Ruler and Duro.

The Kiin Booth challenged visitors to stack Ottogi 3-Minute products into a tower within a time limit. The Canyon Booth was styled as a "UNO Burrito Bar," offering UNO Burrito samples and sales alongside a photo zone. At Chovy's UNO Hotdog Stand, fans could enjoy UNO hotdogs while playing a dice game.

The Ruler Booth ran a dart game called "I'm the Ruler of Ramyun," where players could win ramyun and player posters as prizes. At Duro's "Grab a Bite" booth, visitors tried to land UNO pizza-shaped balls into a pan.

"We will continue to build on the partnership between Ottogi and Gen.G so that fans can experience our brand naturally," an Ottogi official said.