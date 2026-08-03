The race to lead the Democratic Party of Korea has grown fiercer after the first week of regional primaries for the Aug. 17 national convention, with candidates Jung Chung-rae and Kim Min-seok locked in an extraordinarily tight contest. The outcome is widely expected to hinge on Honam — the southwestern region encompassing North and South Jeolla provinces — where more than 30 percent of the party's dues-paying members are concentrated.

Jung appealed directly to his supporters Monday, writing on Facebook: "I ask the Roh Moo-hyun fan club members in Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang and Chungcheong — please call your acquaintances in Honam. I'm counting on you."

In Sunday's Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang primary vote among dues-paying members, Jung finished first with 46.65 percent, ahead of Kim's 43.85 percent. Earlier, in Saturday's Chungcheong primary, Kim edged Jung by 0.45 percentage points — 45.06 percent to 44.61 percent. In cumulative totals, Jung leads with 45.51 percent against Kim's 44.52 percent, a margin of just 0.99 percentage points. Those figures do not yet reflect a 5 percent regional weighting applied to South Gyeongsang Province as a strategic district.

Political observers broadly expect the race to be decided during the third week of primaries, when dues-paying members in Honam cast their ballots from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. The second week covers Incheon and Jeju, and Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and Gangwon Province — regions that together account for roughly 11 percent of dues-paying members. By contrast, Honam on Aug. 15 and Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Aug. 16 represent approximately 33 percent and 38 percent of the membership, respectively.

Jung's direct plea to supporters to reach out to their Honam contacts underscores how pivotal the region is to his campaign's fortunes.

Kim traveled to Jeonju in North Jeolla Province and Gwangju in South Jeolla Province on Monday to court Honam voters. Song Young-gil, a native of Jangheung in South Jeolla Province, has been pursuing a strategy to position himself as the region's next political standard-bearer, recently declaring himself the "New DJ" — a reference to former President Kim Dae-jung. Song finished third overall with a cumulative 9.97 percent, having received 10.34 percent in the Chungcheong primary and 9.5 percent in the Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang primary.

As the leadership contest intensifies, factional clashes outside the formal campaign have also grown sharper. Jung on Monday called out what he described as banners bearing a specific candidate's slogan displayed alongside the party's official convention signage. "There are official party banners for the convention — isn't it going too far to so brazenly hang banners with a particular candidate's slogan?" he said. "I've been letting most things slide, but this one seems to cross a line. I urge the party's National Election Commission to take action."

Kim Yong, a supreme council candidate aligned with the pro-Lee Jae Myung faction, pushed back Monday during an MBC Radio interview, targeting what he described as a "birthday-based voting guide" circulating among Jung's supporters. "I would ask that actions distorting party members' votes by impersonating 'Team Jung Chung-rae' be refrained from," he said.