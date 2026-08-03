Broadcaster and comedian Kim Suk has sparked buzz after sharing her candid take on a top celebrity's true character.

The Saturday episode of "Bimilbojang" — the 580th installment of the show on "Bibo TV," a YouTube channel Kim co-hosts with comedian Song Eun-i — featured a listener's dilemma about a fiancé who hurls profanity and engages in retaliatory driving whenever he gets behind the wheel.

During a phone conversation with psychiatrist Lee Gwang-min on the show, Kim touched on human nature and shared a past experience involving a top celebrity.

"There was this incredibly famous entertainer back in the day," Kim said. "They were just awful. So I kept my distance. I thought, 'This person's true nature is rotten.'"

She continued: "Then their popularity faded — fame can't last forever. And suddenly they were the nicest person in the world. Everyone around me was saying, 'They've changed,' 'Losing fame changed them.' But I didn't believe it. I kept thinking their true nature was still rotten. And yet everyone around them offered comfort and sympathy."

Kim added that the celebrity eventually regained their fame. "Everyone came back to me and said, 'Suk, you were right. Their true nature came right back out.'"

Lee said, "That's where the saying comes from — you can't fix a person."

Kim pushed back: "How can you say that as a doctor? Doctors are supposed to fix people." Lee replied, "That's just the general tendency. Which is exactly why specialists like me are needed, isn't it?"

On the idea that people do not change easily, Lee said, "When we have a goal — when we want to win someone over — we put on a mask. Because we are socialized animals."