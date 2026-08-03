Shinsegae Group will join Frieze Seoul as headline partner, aiming to energize South Korea's cultural arts ecosystem and raise the global profile of Korean art.

The conglomerate announced it will serve as the official headline partner of Frieze Seoul 2026, with the partnership running through 2030. Shinsegae is the first domestic retail company to take on a headline partner role at the fair.

Frieze Seoul is the Asian edition of Frieze, an art fair that launched in Britain in 2003. Seoul became the first and only Asian city to host the event when it debuted there in 2022. This year's edition runs from Sept. 2 to 5 at COEX, with more than 125 galleries from over 30 countries participating.

The partnership reflects the management philosophy of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, who envisions creating everyday cultural spaces where customers want to linger. Chung personally oversaw every stage of the headline partnership negotiations.

"Content that delivers new experiences to customers is Shinsegae Group's core asset and competitive edge," Chung said. "Through our collaboration with Frieze Seoul, we will create a differentiated customer experience where retail and art blend naturally, and strengthen Shinsegae's position as a lifestyle platform."

Shinsegae has pursued the democratization of art since opening Shinsegae Gallery in 1963, the first dedicated art space in the domestic retail industry. The group also runs a range of cultural programs, including the Starfield "Byeolmadang Library," an emerging-artist discovery program called the Open Art Competition, and a hidden art tour at Josun Hotel & Resorts.

The group plans to set up a dedicated Shinsegae lounge at the fair so that domestic and international visitors can enjoy a rich arts experience. The lounge will bring together the spatial design capabilities and lifestyle content of the group's affiliates and will be open to all Frieze Seoul attendees.

"Building on our participation as Frieze Seoul's headline partner, we plan to continue expanding initiatives that connect art with everyday life," a Shinsegae Group official said. "We will keep setting new standards for customer experience through world-class cultural content and contribute to strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean culture and art."