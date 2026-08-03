Daewoo Engineering & Construction President Kim Bo-hyun met with new employees July 30 to share the company's management direction and urge them to prepare for shifts in its future strategy.

Kim held the meeting with second-half 2026 new hires at the company's talent development center in Suwon on July 30, the company said Monday.

"The 62 new employees here are the future of Daewoo Engineering & Construction and the core driving force of its renewed leap forward," Kim said. He called on them to make safety and quality — the fundamentals of the construction industry — their top priorities in realizing this year's management vision of "Challenge for the Future, Hyper E&C," and urged them to work together to position the company as a new standard in smart construction by getting ahead of the AI and smart-construction era.

The event gave new employees a chance to understand the company's vision and core values and speak freely with senior management. Kim and other executives held conversations with the new hires, listening to a range of views on company life and organizational culture and answering their questions directly.

After the meeting, new employees took the stage with a "Hanmaeum" gathering they had planned and prepared themselves, featuring team performances, recreational activities and various programs. Kim stayed for the entire event and offered words of encouragement, praising the new hires for their passion and creative ideas.

"We are continuously expanding opportunities for new employees to communicate with management so they can adapt quickly to the organization and grow into the key talent who will lead the company's future," a Daewoo Engineering & Construction official said. "We plan to keep building a corporate culture where we respect one another and grow together."

Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has been sustaining its corporate social responsibility efforts, including a plogging volunteer activity with employees near Yeoncheon-gun last month.