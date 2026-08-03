Ulsan will run a second-half consumer education outreach program from Monday through Dec. 4, targeting local schools and senior centers to strengthen young consumers' financial literacy and prevent consumer harm.

The program kicks off Monday at Sinjeong Elementary School and will be delivered across 30 elementary schools, seven middle and high schools, and 120 senior centers — 157 venues in total — reaching 5,700 participants over 380 sessions.

Topics covered include ethical consumption, smart consumer practices, consumer dispute resolution, "ditto consumption" (trust-based purchasing), consumer harm prevention for young adults entering the workforce, and online game addiction and gaming fraud.

The Ulsan Consumer Center, which runs the program, has appointed 41 consumer monitors to train instructors, inspect e-commerce businesses engaged in mail-order sales, check businesses registered under the city's fair-price program, and promote price-stability awareness.