Top free agent Usman Nurmagomedov is playing PFL and the UFC against each other as he looks to maximize his value on the open market.

Nurmagomedov stopped undefeated opponent Archie Colgan by first-round TKO at a PFL event Friday at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Carrying a perfect 22-0 record in mixed martial arts, he is the brother of UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov and a cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is widely regarded as one of the best fighters competing outside the UFC.

UFC President Dana White, asked at a press conference about the possibility of signing Nurmagomedov, confirmed the organization's interest, saying "of course."

The bout was the final fight on Nurmagomedov's contract, making him a free agent. He said he would carefully consider his next move, adding that a key factor would be whether MVP — Most Valuable Promotions, the Jake Paul-backed company that recently announced a merger with PFL — follows through on its promises to pay and treat fighters well.

Speaking in a post-fight cage interview, Nurmagomedov savored his position as a sought-after free agent. "This was the last fight on my contract," he said. "MVP has always criticized Dana for not paying fighters properly. Now we'll see how well they pay."

He declined to say whether he would sign with the UFC or remain with PFL, noting he first needed to consult with his team's head, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC welterweight champion and teammate Islam Makhachev has frequently spoken up for Nurmagomedov, saying he can compete at the top of the UFC lightweight division. Makhachev has particularly said that with the right support around him, Nurmagomedov could be the best fighter in their camp.