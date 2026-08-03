Gangwon Province's Cold-Water Fisheries Resources Center began releasing 300,000 juvenile Gangwon flounder into East Sea coastal waters Monday in a phased program by size class, aiming to restore marine fish stocks and raise the incomes of local fishermen.

The Gangwon flounder is a high-value species prized by both consumers and fishermen for its firm, chewy texture and rich flavor.

Unlike the round, thin flounder found in southern waters around Yeosu — commonly used in mugwort soup — the Gangwon flounder, native to the East Sea coasts of Gangwon Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, is elongated and thick-bodied, with good elasticity and a body length of 30 to 50 centimeters.

Gangwon Province previously released 700,000 juvenile Gangwon flounder in 2015. Uljin, a North Gyeongsang county formerly part of Gangwon Province, has also released 290,000 of the high-value species across two separate stocking programs.

The juveniles being released this round measure at least 7 centimeters in length. Starting Monday, 180,000 will be released into waters off Goseong-gun and Sokcho.

The remaining 120,000 are planned for release in October.

"The Gangwon flounder is a representative species well suited to the coastal environment of the East Sea," an official at the Cold-Water Fisheries Resources Center said. "We will continue releasing marine seedstock suited to the characteristics of the East Sea — including giant octopus and sea cucumber — to work toward restoring coastal fishery resources and increasing the incomes of fishermen."