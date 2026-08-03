Exhibition traces KT sports history, street cheering and esports culture Robot caricature drawing, AI photo assist among featured programs

KT Corp is running a sports pop-up exhibition at its Gwanghwamun headquarters, offering visitors a chance to experience the history of KT's sports teams and fan culture alongside AI-powered interactive programs.

KT Corp said Monday that the KT Sports pop-up exhibition is now open at KT On Maru, on the second floor of KT Gwanghwamun Building West in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The company highlighted the exhibition's participatory nature as a key feature. It showcases items and interactive programs tracing the history and defining moments of KT's sports franchises — the KT Wiz professional baseball team, the KT Sonic Boom professional basketball team and the KT Rolster esports team.

Visitors can leave cheering messages for KT sports teams and players, displayed in real time on a large LED wall. The exhibition also features photo zones with KT Wiz and KT Sonic Boom players, a heritage gallery capturing each team's key milestones and championship moments, displays of official uniforms and fan merchandise, AI-restored cheering footage, and an exhibition of esports equipment used by KT Rolster players.

KT Corp is also unveiling a range of AI-powered interactive programs. These include AX Robot Drawing, in which a robot draws a caricature from a photo taken of the visitor; AX Photo Assist, which uses AI to take a certified fan photo with KT Sports branding; and Sports Custom DIY, where visitors make their own patch keyring supporting a KT sports team.

To mark the opening, KT Corp plans to hold on-site events. Visitors who take part in exhibition-related quizzes or post reviews on their personal SNS accounts will be entered into an on-the-spot prize draw. Prizes include KT Sports merchandise, eco-friendly tote bags, wooden photo frames and DIY keyrings.

KT On Maru is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with free admission.

"The KT Sports pop-up exhibition was designed to let customers experience KT Sports history and fan culture by combining sports with AI technology," said Kim Dong-hoon, executive vice president of KT Corp's public relations division. "We will continue to expand our touchpoints with customers through a variety of interactive content."