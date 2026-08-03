Exhibition traces KT sports history, street cheering and esports culture

Robot caricature drawing, AI photo assist among featured programs

Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]
Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]

KT Corp is running a sports pop-up exhibition at its Gwanghwamun headquarters, offering visitors a chance to experience the history of KT's sports teams and fan culture alongside AI-powered interactive programs.

KT Corp said Monday that the KT Sports pop-up exhibition is now open at KT On Maru, on the second floor of KT Gwanghwamun Building West in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The company highlighted the exhibition's participatory nature as a key feature. It showcases items and interactive programs tracing the history and defining moments of KT's sports franchises — the KT Wiz professional baseball team, the KT Sonic Boom professional basketball team and the KT Rolster esports team.

Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]
Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]

Visitors can leave cheering messages for KT sports teams and players, displayed in real time on a large LED wall. The exhibition also features photo zones with KT Wiz and KT Sonic Boom players, a heritage gallery capturing each team's key milestones and championship moments, displays of official uniforms and fan merchandise, AI-restored cheering footage, and an exhibition of esports equipment used by KT Rolster players.

KT Corp is also unveiling a range of AI-powered interactive programs. These include AX Robot Drawing, in which a robot draws a caricature from a photo taken of the visitor; AX Photo Assist, which uses AI to take a certified fan photo with KT Sports branding; and Sports Custom DIY, where visitors make their own patch keyring supporting a KT sports team.

Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]
Visitors explore the KT Sports pop-up exhibition at KT On Maru in Seoul. [KT Corp]

To mark the opening, KT Corp plans to hold on-site events. Visitors who take part in exhibition-related quizzes or post reviews on their personal SNS accounts will be entered into an on-the-spot prize draw. Prizes include KT Sports merchandise, eco-friendly tote bags, wooden photo frames and DIY keyrings.

KT On Maru is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with free admission.

"The KT Sports pop-up exhibition was designed to let customers experience KT Sports history and fan culture by combining sports with AI technology," said Kim Dong-hoon, executive vice president of KT Corp's public relations division. "We will continue to expand our touchpoints with customers through a variety of interactive content."


chami@heraldcorp.com