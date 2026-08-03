Philip Morris Korea announced Monday that it held a college student-led environmental campaign called SSUDAM University at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival.

The campaign was designed to have college students conduct plogging — picking up litter while jogging — at the festival site to raise awareness about proper waste sorting and reducing illegal dumping. SSUDAM University leaders collected cigarette butts and everyday trash discarded around the venue. Participants are also producing short-form video content documenting their plogging experience at the festival.

"SSUDAM University is a campaign in which college students take the lead in thinking through environmental issues and putting solutions into practice," a Philip Morris Korea official said. "We will continue to support youth in carrying out environmental initiatives across a wide range of lifestyle and cultural spaces."