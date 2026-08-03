About 30,000 apartments nationwide are set to go on pre-sale this month — more than 40% more units on a general pre-sale basis than the same period last year, with the bulk concentrated in the greater Seoul area.

According to a survey by real estate platform Zigbang released Monday, 28,015 units across 33 complexes are scheduled for pre-sale nationwide in August 2026. That is up 10,256 units, or 58%, from the same month last year (26 complexes, 17,759 units). General pre-sales are expected to reach 18,861 units, a 43% increase from 13,166 units a year earlier.

The August supply is heavily concentrated in the greater Seoul area, which will account for 22,492 of the 28,015 units nationwide — roughly 80% of the total. By region, Gyeonggi Province leads with 14 complexes offering 10,626 units (7,972 in general pre-sale), followed by Seoul with 7 complexes and 6,770 units (2,530 in general pre-sale), and Incheon with 3 complexes and 5,096 units (3,679 in general pre-sale). Outside the capital region, 5,523 units will be supplied across six areas including South Gyeongsang Province and South Chungcheong Province.

In Seoul, Banpo DH Classit in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu — a 5,002-unit development — will make up the vast majority of the city's pre-sale volume. Other complexes coming to market include Summit Clavion (812 units) in Singil-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu; Chungjeongno Station Xi Rene (299 units) in Jungnim-dong, Jung-gu; Junghwa Station Raon Private Centro (250 units) in Junghwa-dong, Jungnang-gu; and KGM The Platinum Seodaemun (177 units) in Hongeun-dong, Seodaemun-gu.

In Gyeonggi Province, Doosan We've The Zenith Bucheon (2,008 units) in Sosa-gu, Bucheon will come to market, along with three complexes totaling 2,264 units in Godeok-dong, Pyeongtaek — including Elif Godeok Central High and Pyeongtaek Godeok International New Town A48 Block Yemiji. Additional offerings include Yangju Hoecheon A26 (792 units) in Deokjeong-dong, Yangju, and The Sharp Yeoju Station The First (696 units) in Hongmun-dong, Yeoju.

In Incheon, three complexes will go on pre-sale: Sangok Station Xi Hillstate & Hanulchae (2,706 units) in Sangok-dong, Bupyeong-gu; Cityociel 9 Ocean Park View (1,949 units) in Hagik-dong, Michuhol-gu; and Geomam Station Prugio Pravenue (441 units) in Geomam-dong, Seohaegu.

Outside the capital region, pre-sales will take place across nine complexes in six areas: South Gyeongsang Province (1,722 units), South Chungcheong Province (1,438 units), Daegu (740 units), North Gyeongsang Province (685 units), South Jeolla Province and Gwangju (638 units), and North Jeolla Province (300 units).

Kim Eun-seon, head of Zigbang's big data lab, said that if policies are introduced to ease the financial burden on end-users — at a time when tightened loan regulations and reduced lending limits have raised financing costs — that could partially improve conditions for apartment subscriptions. "There is considerable attention on how the government's review of support measures for young people, newlyweds and non-homeowners will affect the second-half pre-sale market," she said, "but actual pre-sale performance will likely be shaped by a range of factors including interest rates, lending policy, pre-sale price levels and location-specific demand."

Meanwhile, July's pre-sale market fell short of expectations, with only 18,227 units — 61% of the 29,671 planned — actually going on sale. That was below June's completion rate of 83%, reflecting the overlap with the summer vacation season as some complexes pushed back their schedules in response to market conditions and project circumstances. As July and August are traditionally considered the off-season for pre-sales, the actual volume of August offerings may also be adjusted depending on market conditions and project progress.