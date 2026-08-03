Tous les Jours, operated by CJ Foodville, said Monday that its AGJAK cake has been quietly taking Indonesia by storm.

The bakery chain launched three varieties of the AGJAK cake on July 13 at its Senopati location in Jakarta. Since then, daily stock has sold out ahead of schedule, with local influencers and social media content adding to the buzz.

The three Indonesian offerings — mango, peach and pistachio — replicate the look, taste and signature crunchy-crumbling texture of real fruit. The product retains its Korean name, AGJAK, unchanged.

Tous les Jours plans to expand the AGJAK cake lineup through its company-operated stores in Indonesia. Some locations also carry other K-desserts, including misugaru, dujjonku and butter tteok.

"The AGJAK cake has won strong affection in Korea by offering a differentiated dessert experience, and we judged it had strong potential in Indonesia as well," a CJ Foodville official said. "We will continue to introduce K-bakery and K-dessert products in global markets and expand our reach."