Yellow Balloon Tour has revamped its Europe honeymoon product lineup, giving newlyweds the flexibility to choose destinations based on personal travel preferences.

The overhaul moves away from the previous country-first selection model, organizing packages instead around travel styles such as nature, romance, fine dining and night scenery. The lineup covers eight of Europe's top honeymoon destinations: Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary.

A dedicated honeymoon planning team designed each itinerary, balancing sightseeing, leisure and free-schedule time to keep the pace relaxed. Some packages allow couples to extend their return date or add extra nights depending on flight schedules, and all include private vehicle transfers between the airport and hotel. Convenience services such as overseas travel insurance with a maximum coverage of 100 million won ($69,400) are also included.

Each destination features its own exclusive content. Switzerland and Italy are built around alpine scenery — Jungfrau, Interlaken and Grindelwald — alongside the natural landscapes of Tuscany and the Dolomites. The France itinerary takes in Paris landmarks, a Seine River lunch cruise and a couples' photo shoot. Spain and Portugal offer fine-dining experiences and winery tours across Barcelona, Seville, Lisbon and Porto, with a VIP private tour available in Barcelona. In the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary, couples can explore medieval towns including Prague, Český Krumlov and Hallstatt, and take in a night-scenery tour along the Danube in Budapest.

"Honeymoon customers are increasingly placing greater importance on their own travel tastes and sensibilities, rather than simply visiting as many famous attractions as possible," a Yellow Balloon Tour official said. "We plan to continue expanding our premium honeymoon products to reflect the diverse travel styles of our customers."