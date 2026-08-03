On July 12, the youngest member of a globally renowned K-pop group took the closing stage of KBS1's "Jeonguk Norae Jarang" — a far cry from the polished world of K-pop idols in both style and sound. It was Dino of Seventeen.

He appeared as an entirely different person: a 53-year-old man named Pi Cheorin, a pun derived from the word "featuring." Defined by an irrepressible spirit of joy, Pi Cheorin is the head of a fictional music label called BOMG — a warm-hearted, exuberant producer. The character first appeared in a VCR segment at Seventeen's 2021 fan meeting "Caratland," where he trailed after the group's members like an eager hanger-on. Now, Pi Cheorin has finally made his debut as a singer.

According to Pledis Entertainment on Monday, Dino released his first mini album as Pi Cheorin, titled "Gilboard" (길BOARD), across all music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. that day. The agency described the release as "the first alter-ego mini album by a K-pop idol."

Dino's natural, unforced portrayal of a middle-aged ajeossi gave the character strong staying power. Pi Cheorin became a fan-favorite meme character through prominent appearances in Seventeen's in-house content series "Going Seventeen," and made a surprise cameo as a featured act during Buseoksoon's "Fighting" stage at a year-end awards ceremony in 2024. What began as a comic side role had grown into guardian of Seventeen's signature spirit of joy.

Dino approaches the Pi Cheorin character with genuine sincerity. On the album's release, he said he was "extremely nervous and excited," adding, "I'm curious how everyone will experience 'Gilboard.' I can't wait to let everyone hear all the songs."

The central concern throughout the album's production was capturing that spirit of joy. "I thought a lot about which genres could best express the retro sensibility of Korea and the full range of human emotions — joy, anger, sorrow and pleasure," he said. "I wanted to go beyond simple fun and express the varied emotions of life, filled with vitality and soul."

Dino was deeply involved in the creative process, earning a credit on every track. "Even heavy subject matter felt more approachable when filtered through Pi Cheorin," he said. "That made it possible to pour real sincerity into the music. I had a lot of laughs working with producer Beomgyu hyung — it was a genuinely fun process."

The album's collaborator lineup is equally impressive. DEUX member Lee Hyun-do and Hitchhiker contributed to the project, while Lee Moon-se lent his voice as narrator, allowing the album to move fluidly across generations and genres. Of "Jeongmal," produced by Lee Hyun-do, Dino said, "Thanks to his production, it became a song that bridges generations. It was a great opportunity to learn a lot musically." On Lee Moon-se's contribution to "There Is No Painless Farewell," Dino said the veteran singer "completed an entire drama series" through his narration.

The title track "Nol-a Bose (prod. Hitchhiker)" is, in Dino's words, "the most Pi Cheorin-like song — the one that best captures Pi Cheorin's philosophy." He said he knew from the first listen: "I thought, 'This is it!' Pi Cheorin's signature nonchalant charm and free-spirited energy will come through in the performance as well."

Pi Cheorin's official debut came on the closing stage of the Gyeongju episode of KBS1's "Jeonguk Norae Jarang." A mock documentary titled "Pi Cheorin Going," released on Seventeen's official YouTube channel, gave the character his own backstory — "Pi Cheorin, having failed to book a singer, ultimately decides to become one himself." He then released two pre-release singles in quick succession: "There Is No Painless Farewell (narr. Lee Moon-se)" on July 15, followed by "Micheo Micheo" on July 22, ranging freely across genres from city pop to EDM trap.

On choosing "Jeonguk Norae Jarang" as his debut stage, Dino said he "wanted to approach as many people as possible in a warm, familiar way as Pi Cheorin." He added, "When I watch performances by sunbae artists who were active in the 1970s and '80s, I feel a freedom and individuality that belongs only to the artist. I prepared the stage with the desire to express myself that freely — even more freely."

His affection for the Pi Cheorin character stems from the fact that it was "a challenge to a concept I had never attempted before." He said he hopes the character "can bring joy, empathy and comfort to people in the middle of busy, painful and sometimes worn-out days — and for myself, I hope it remains another step of growth and bold ambition."

What has allowed him to keep pursuing new challenges is a mindset of "seeking out something new and throwing myself at it rather than chasing comfort," and the growth he discovers through that process. Dino, who says he has never preferred staying in one place, draws his drive to keep pushing forward from his fandom, Carat.

"Whenever I think about a stage or create something, I always think of Carats. No matter how much the circumstances change, no matter how much time passes, Carats are the reason I exist. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always cherishing and loving me — I love you."