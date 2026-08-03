Video hits milestone 3 weeks after release, spreading message of respect for life

A suicide prevention video produced by South Chungcheong Province surpassed 1 million views on YouTube on Sunday, just three weeks after its release.

The provincial government released the short-form video series, titled "Chungnam Salri-GO, Salja-GO" (Let's Save South Chungcheong, Let's Live), on its official YouTube channel on July 10 to raise public awareness about suicide prevention and promote a culture of respect for life.

The video was produced around four groups identified as key targets for suicide prevention: men in their 50s, unemployed youth, small-business owners and people in financial crisis, and elderly residents in rural areas — including those living alone or in vulnerable households.

The content focuses on capturing the everyday realities of people facing economic and psychological hardship, building empathy and conveying a message of hope that help is available even in moments of crisis.

The video has been spreading through the province's official YouTube channel, Instagram, Facebook and other online platforms, as well as through promotional networks run by cities, counties and related organizations, and has been credited with raising public attention to suicide prevention.

Kim Eun-suk, head of South Chungcheong Province's Health Promotion and Food Division, said the short-form series was created to improve awareness of suicide prevention and spread a culture of respect for life across the province. "Through tailored messages for each key target group, we aim to create a social environment where any resident feels they can ask for help," she said. "We hope this video reaches many residents as a message of comfort and hope."