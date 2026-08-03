Samsung C&T's construction division will begin rolling out its AI-powered senior care technology, the "AI Senior Living Solution," at care-type silver towns.

Samsung C&T announced Monday that it has signed an MOU with New Senior Life to deploy the AI Senior Living Solution.

The AI Senior Living Solution integrates and analyzes individual residents' lifestyle, health and operational data to deliver personalized care covering physical condition, sleep, cognition and emotional well-being. Ambient sensors monitor residents' physical movements and surroundings around the clock — tracking heart rate during sleep and detecting room occupancy, among other indicators — enabling preemptive responses when anomalies arise.

The technology will be introduced at Caring Stay, a care-type silver town operated by New Senior Life. Caring Stay combines the specialized care services of a nursing facility with the residential amenities of a silver town. The company currently operates two locations — Hwaseong Lake in Suwon and Arboretum in Uijeongbu — with a combined 132 units. Three additional locations are set to open in September: Taereung Byeollae, Hwaseong Bibong and Songdo Haeoruem Lake, which would bring the total to five locations and 330 units.

The two companies will first apply the technology at Caring Stay Uijeongbu Arboretum, then use the data accumulated there to refine the solution before expanding it to new locations.

Cho Hye-jeong, executive vice president and head of Samsung C&T's DxP division, said the company aims to go beyond a one-time supply arrangement. "We will develop this into a long-term partnership and build an optimized digital care environment for various types of senior facilities," she said.

Meanwhile, Samsung C&T's construction division posted sales of 3.99 trillion won ($2.77 billion) and an operating profit of 202 billion won in the second quarter of this year, up 17.5 percent and 71.2 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. The operating profit margin rose to 5.1 percent from 3.5 percent a year earlier, a gain of 1.6 percentage points.