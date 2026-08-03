US President Donald Trump signaled that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and said the two countries would soon hold direct talks. Trump also raised the possibility of a future denuclearization deal, drawing attention to whether the military standoff could give way to diplomatic negotiations.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday (local time), Trump said talks with Iran would take place "Tuesday afternoon, US time," according to Reuters and AFP.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump indicated that negotiations had made progress, saying the two sides had "reached an agreement."

He also addressed Iran's nuclear program, saying a denuclearization agreement would be reached in the future and that related discussions would continue.

The remarks came just one day after Trump abruptly called off a planned strike on Iran.

Trump had signaled the possibility of strong military action against Iran at a Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland on Friday. US media subsequently reported that the military was preparing a large-scale strike over the weekend.

But on Sunday, Trump announced on his Truth Social account that he had called off the military operation, saying Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had "agreed to the framework of a deal" and had asked him to hold off on any attack.

With Trump now publicly announcing direct talks just one day later, the prospect of comprehensive US-Iran discussions covering de-escalation, Strait of Hormuz navigation and nuclear issues has grown considerably. However, it remains uncertain whether the negotiations will produce an actual agreement.