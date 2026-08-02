Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province will run a summer one-day class program for local families with young children through Aug. 23, the county announced Sunday.

The summer program is aimed at households with preschool-age children in new towns and across Yecheon-gun.

Sessions will be held weekly at the Homyeong-eup Community Center, the Yecheon-eup Aisarang Ansim Care Center and the Yecheon National Sports Center, each week built around a special daily theme.

The curriculum centers on hands-on activities designed to stimulate young children's five senses and foster creativity, while giving parents and children a chance to interact and have fun together.

The first week features cooking, sensory play and a sensory-development playground, while the second week offers an animal-exploration session, an abacus class and balance yoga for children.

The third week returns to the sensory-development playground, and the final week rounds out the program with an inflatable play area and a candle-making workshop.

A county official said the one-day classes were designed to give children a chance to learn and grow through diverse experiences during the summer break, adding that the county would continue to expand programs that let parents and children participate together and create lasting memories.