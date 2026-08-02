Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, announced Sunday that it had held a citywide rally to push for public institution relocations to the city as part of the government's second round of transfers.

The event, held Friday at the Gimcheon Culture and Arts Center, drew about 1,000 attendees, including Assembly member Song Eon-seog, Gimcheon City Council Speaker Oh Se-gil, provincial and city council members, civic group leaders and residents.

Participants adopted a resolution calling on the government to center the second round of public institution relocations on existing innovation cities, in line with the intent of the Special Act on the Creation and Development of Innovation Cities.

They also called for public institutions with strong functional ties to rail, transportation, energy and logistics to be given priority placement in Gimcheon Innovation City, and for support to improve living conditions in education, healthcare and culture.

Gimcheon was designated an innovation city zone in 2007 and is now home to 12 public institutions, including Korea Expressway Corporation, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, Korea Electric Power Technology and the Korea Legal Aid Corporation.

Building on that foundation, the city is making an all-out push to attract more than 50 public institutions targeted for the second relocation round.

"The second relocation is an important national policy that will complete balanced national development," Gimcheon Mayor Bae Nak-ho said. "The government must uphold the principle of centering transfers on existing innovation cities, finalize its plans without delay and deliver on balanced national development."