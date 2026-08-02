The city of Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province announced Sunday that the 2026 Yeongju Mayor Cup Amateur E-Sports Tournament — the third edition of the annual competition — drew enthusiastic crowds of players and spectators from across the country.

The tournament was held Saturday at the Yeongju National Sports Center, drawing 1,089 registered participants nationwide.

Competition was held across three titles: League of Legends, Valorant and Brawl Stars.

Online qualifying rounds featured 44 League of Legends teams (220 players) and 88 Valorant teams (440 players) vying for spots in the finals. Those who advanced competed in an offline championship round.

Brawl Stars, a popular mobile title, ran all of its rounds — from qualifying through the finals — consecutively on-site on the day of the event, giving players and spectators an especially immersive, live-action experience.

Yeongju Mayor Hwang Byeong-jik said the city would continue to support e-sports and digital culture as a space where young people can pursue their dreams and passions, and where people of all generations can come together and enjoy themselves.