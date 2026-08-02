Kim Do-yoon, a chef known from the Netflix show "Culinary Class Wars," has gone public with his relationship with actress Kim Seo-yeon.

Kim Seo-yeon appeared as a guest on the first episode of "사얼빡" ("DM으로 꼬셔놓고 오빠 왜 나 태그 안 해?"), a relationship advice show released Thursday on the YouTube channel Studio Slam.

The program follows cast members with romantic concerns who, with help from beauty experts, work through their feelings with their partners.

On the show, Kim Seo-yeon opened up about her frustrations, saying she had been dating a boyfriend for about four years but that he kept her existence completely hidden on social media.

"He shares other people's stories but never mine," she said. "I brought it up, but he just brushed it off, saying, 'Why does that even matter?'"

When the cast grew curious about the boyfriend's identity, Kim Seo-yeon said he was charming and revealed that he had actually joined her on set that day — Sunday. Chef Kim Do-yoon then walked out, stunning everyone.

Kim Do-yoon explained why he had kept his partner off social media. "I thought that if one of us made a mistake and it became an issue, the other person could get hurt too," he said. "I wanted to protect each other."

The couple also revealed how they first met. Kim Seo-yeon said Kim Do-yoon had reached out first via a social media message, asking her to go out for samgyeopsal, Korean grilled pork belly.

The two then shared their honest feelings with each other and wrapped up the episode on a warm note, posing together for a couple's photo.

Kim Seo-yeon, born in 1981, made her acting debut in the 1999 film "Memento Mori" and rose to wider recognition in 2021 when she played Queen Jeongan in the KBS1 sageuk drama "Taejong Yi Bang-won."