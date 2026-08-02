Kim Si-woo shot a 5-under-par 65 in the third round of the PGA Tour Rocket Classic ($10 million purse), vaulting 21 spots to a tie for 11th place.

Kim, ranked seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, carded seven birdies and one double bogey Saturday at Detroit Golf Club (par 70) in Detroit, Michigan.

His three-round total of 10-under 200 lifted him from a tie for 32nd after Saturday's second round to the tie for 11th.

Kim surged on the front nine, making five birdies before the turn. He opened his account at the par-4 first, sticking his approach to within 33 centimeters of the cup, then strung together three consecutive birdies on holes 4 through 6 before adding another at the par-4 eighth.

He kept the momentum going on the back nine, draining a 9.4-meter birdie putt at the par-3 11th to move into sole second place. After saving par on holes 12 through 15, Kim ran into trouble at the par-4 16th, where a 0.8-meter par putt lipped out and led to a double bogey, costing him two strokes.

He bounced back immediately with a birdie at the par-4 17th, then parred the 18th to close out his round.

Davis Riley of the United States leads at 15-under 195, five strokes clear of Kim, after posting a bogey-free round of seven birdies Saturday.

Fellow South Korean Im Sung-jae also kept his top-10 hopes alive, carding a 4-under 66 in the third round to move to 8-under 202 and a tie for 23rd.