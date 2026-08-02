A farm owner in his 70s has died after being charged by a cow while feeding her calf in North Jeolla Province.

According to the North Jeolla Province fire department, the man, identified only as A, was found collapsed inside a livestock barn in Osu-myeon, Imsil-gun, at around 10:47 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, A was lying unconscious beside the barn. He was in cardiac arrest and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police reviewed closed-circuit television footage from inside the barn and confirmed that A had been struck multiple times by the cow while feeding her calf.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.