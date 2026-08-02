Official station logs highest August temperature on record

Baseball game at Sajik delayed 30 minutes due to extreme heat

Air conditioner outdoor units operate on a building in downtown Seoul. Photo by Lim Se-jun
Air conditioner outdoor units operate on a building in downtown Seoul. Photo by Lim Se-jun

Busan's official daytime high soared to 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, setting a new August record. Some districts, including Buk-gu, Gangseo-gu and Geumjeong-gu, surpassed 40 degrees, while tropical nights — when temperatures stay above 25 degrees overnight — continued for a 14th consecutive night.

The Busan Meteorological Administration said the official reading at the Daecheong-dong station in Jung-gu, the city's designated observation point, reached 38.0 degrees — the highest ever recorded in Busan during August.

By district, Buk-gu logged 40.6 degrees, Gangseo-gu 40.2 degrees and Geumjeong-gu 40.0 degrees. The inland districts of Buk-gu and Geumjeong-gu had also approached 40.5 degrees on Saturday. Tropical nights have now persisted for 14 consecutive days.

Because of the record heat, a game between the Samsung Lions and the Lotte Giants scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Dongnae-gu will start 30 minutes late. Saturday's game was canceled.

The extreme heat has gripped Busan for days. On Wednesday, the daytime high reached 38.8 degrees — the highest in the city in 122 years since modern meteorological observations began.

Meteorologists attribute the record heat to a dual high-pressure system formed by the overlapping North Pacific and Tibetan high-pressure systems. Westerly and northwesterly winds have further intensified the perceived heat.

"In some areas, the apparent temperature is expected to rise above 38 degrees, reaching levels that pose a life-threatening risk — people should take extra precautions," a Korea Meteorological Administration official said.


woo@heraldcorp.com