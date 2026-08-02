Actor Jeong Jun-won's subdued behavior on a television variety program has stirred controversy among viewers online.

Jeong appeared Saturday as a guest on MBC's variety program "Nol-myeon Mwohani?" (What Are You Doing?) alongside actor Gong Hyo-jin to promote "A Bona Fide Killer," the network's new Friday-Saturday drama series in which both star.

Jeong, who said it was his first time appearing on a variety show, looked visibly nervous. "I feel disoriented. My mind is going blank," he said. Gong asked the other cast members for their understanding, describing him as "someone who struggles with conversation — it's hard to keep a dialogue going with him."

The other cast members tried to ease his nerves with lighthearted jokes, but their efforts had little effect.

The moment that drew the most attention came during a "short-form acting challenge" segment, in which guests were asked to deliver the line "How old are you?" in a variety of emotional registers.

When it was Jeong's turn and all eyes fell on him, he appeared to freeze — unable to produce a sound, his lips barely moving. Host Yoo Jae-suk tried to smooth over the moment, at which point Jeong rallied, saying, "I can do it. I will do it." Fellow cast member Heo Gyeong-hwan even demonstrated the line to give him another chance. But Jeong again failed to speak, closing his eyes instead.

Cast member HaHa broke the tension by pretending to throw his hat in frustration, while Yoo said, "I think viewers at home are probably wondering, 'When is he ever going to say something?' Let's try again later."

Gong ultimately stepped in and completed the challenge herself, rescuing the segment.

After the broadcast, viewers debated Jeong's behavior online. Some were critical. "Is he really here to promote a drama? There's no sincerity," one wrote. Another asked, "Even if you're introverted, if you can't even do an acting challenge, how did you film a drama?" A third commented, "Don't they tell guests in advance what they'll be filming? He looked completely unprepared."

Others came to his defense. "Even a good actor can go completely blank when they're too nervous in an unfamiliar situation," one viewer wrote. "He's probably intimidated being around such senior figures — I actually found his frozen, nervous reaction kind of entertaining," said another. A third added, "If you're extremely introverted, that kind of reaction is understandable."

According to Nielsen Korea, "A Bona Fide Killer" recorded a nationwide household viewership rating of 8.0 percent and a Greater Seoul household rating of 7.9 percent for its second episode, topping all Friday-Saturday dramas. Its peak minute rating reached 10.6 percent.