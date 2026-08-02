Illegal vendors have resurfaced at rivers and valleys in Gangwon Province where unlicensed structures were recently demolished. Some operators are running what locals call "flash businesses" — opening only during lunch hours or on weekends to evade inspectors.

In response, Gangwon Province announced Sunday it will conduct a month-long joint government crackdown throughout August to stamp out illegal commercial activity at rivers and valleys and restore safe conditions for the public.

The province had already carried out one round of enforcement against illegal riverside and valley vendors this year, mirroring efforts by other local governments — including the protracted campaign to clear unlicensed operators near Songchu in the Bukhansan area on the Seoul-Gyeonggi Province border. The latest crackdown aims to root out flash-vending tactics as well. Authorities plan to keep enforcement personnel active after the inspection period ends until the problem is fully eliminated.

The crackdown will be led by special enforcement teams assembled in each city and county, drawing together departments responsible for rivers, food hygiene and construction, among others.

The teams will conduct comprehensive checks for illegal commercial activity and unlicensed facility operations, as well as violations of the Food Sanitation Act, the River Act, the Building Act and other relevant laws, and will take legal action accordingly. Administrative measures — including business suspension orders and directives to restore sites to their original condition — will be carried out promptly under applicable regulations.

To catch operators who avoid weekday inspections by opening only on weekends, joint on-site checks involving the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the province and individual cities and counties will also be held on weekends.

The province also plans to pursue ongoing follow-up management and recurrence-prevention measures after the inspection period, and will deploy dedicated enforcement personnel in areas at high risk of repeat violations. Authorities intend to strengthen round-the-clock monitoring through measures such as CCTV installation.

"Rivers and valleys are public assets that everyone should be able to enjoy safely and comfortably," said Lee Jong-gu, director of the Gangwon Province Construction and Transportation Bureau. "We will take strict action against illegal commercial activity and unlicensed facilities under applicable laws so that residents and tourists can spend their holidays with peace of mind, and we will prevent recurrence through continuous on-site management."