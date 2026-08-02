KIA-NC game called off over health concerns for fans, players Samsung-Lotte game in Busan pushed back 30 minutes

A record heat wave has forced KBO League games in Changwon to be canceled for the second consecutive day, while a game at Busan's Sajik Stadium will start 30 minutes late until temperatures drop.

The Korea Baseball Organization announced Sunday that the KIA Tigers-NC Dinos game, set to begin at 6 p.m. at Changwon NC Park, had been called off due to extreme heat.

Saturday's game in Changwon was also canceled because of the heat. KBO League rules allow for game cancellations based on weather conditions including strong winds, extreme heat, fog, fine dust and yellow dust.

A severe heat wave alert has been in effect for the Changwon area since Thursday.

Forecasts showed temperatures would remain at or above 38 degrees Celsius at game time, leading officials to cancel the game out of concern for the health of fans and players.

The Samsung Lions-Lotte Giants game at Busan's Sajik Stadium will start 30 minutes later than scheduled, as temperatures in Busan are expected to fall after the original first pitch. The canceled Changwon game will be rescheduled.