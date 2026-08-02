The South Korean Navy frigate ROKS Daejeon (FFG, 3,100 tons) has claimed the Best Gunnery Ship award at the 2026 Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world's largest multinational maritime exercise.

The Navy said Sunday that Daejeon earned the highest score among all participating vessels in the RIMPAC naval gunfire support competition held July 12 (local time) in Hawaii, earning the title "Top Gun of the Sea." It is the first time a South Korean Navy ship has received the honor at RIMPAC since the destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great in 2010 — a 16-year gap.

A total of 13 ships from 10 countries, including South Korea, took part in the competition. Each vessel fired five rounds from its 5-inch naval gun at a target 7.2 kilometers away, with the winner determined by the smallest combined margin of error across all five shots.

Results were kept confidential until the RIMPAC closing ceremony, where they were officially announced July 31 (local time) at Ford Island in Hawaii.

Naval gunnery demands seamless teamwork from the commanding officer down to every sailor on board. Ships must maneuver through constantly shifting maritime conditions — waves, swells and sea fog — while detecting, tracking and engaging targets with adjustments for wind direction and speed on the day of the exercise.

The competition was particularly demanding because it was held in the open Pacific Ocean, an environment markedly different from South Korea's coastal waters, requiring a high level of operational proficiency and crew coordination. Ahead of the event, Daejeon's entire crew — gunnery personnel, combat system operators, and members of the operations and engineering departments alike — repeatedly conducted tactical discussions and simulated firing drills to sharpen shooting procedures and combat system performance.

"Winning the Best Gunnery Ship award at RIMPAC is the result of every crew member of Daejeon dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to training," commanding officer Lt. Cmdr. Lee Jeong-su said. "It is a meaningful achievement that demonstrates the excellence of South Korea's defense industry and the outstanding operational capabilities of our Navy on the international stage."

The South Korean Navy also successfully fulfilled the role of Combined Naval Forces Component Commander during the 2026 RIMPAC exercise, reaffirming its allied operational capabilities on the world stage.