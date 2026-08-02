North Korea sharply criticized Japan on Sunday over remarks by Defense Minister Koizumi Shin-jiro suggesting a possible review of the country's three non-nuclear principles, saying moves to revise the policy are now being pursued "openly."

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Korean Workers' Party, published an article Sunday titled "Why Is Japan Trying to Revise the Three Non-Nuclear Principles?" citing Koizumi's recent comments that Japan should discuss revising its existing nuclear policy.

The paper said Japan's three non-nuclear principles — pledging not to possess, manufacture or allow the introduction of nuclear weapons — have in effect become a dead letter, and that calls for their revision are now being made publicly. It added that "Japan's neo-militarist forces, obsessed with overseas expansion and reinvasion and clinging to the realization of their nuclear ambitions, represent a brazen challenge and threat to regional and world peace."

The paper also took aim at Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's cabinet policy of "building a strong Japan," saying its "true nature is to turn Japan into a war state." It claimed that the Takaichi government's decision to label North Korea, China and other neighboring countries as "threats" and "challenges" in a draft defense white paper was "clearly intended to highlight the justification for their rearmament — particularly nuclear possession."

The paper warned that "the policy changes in the military sphere recklessly pursued by Japan's ruling forces will inevitably plunge Japan into a pit of ruin from which it will be impossible to recover."

Koizumi made the remarks on July 22 after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Belgium, telling reporters that "no country can now establish its security alone unless it discusses (nuclear-related matters) without any taboos."