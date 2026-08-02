Korea Electric Power Corporation said Sunday it will introduce new technologies and construction methods to accelerate power grid development for the Honam region semiconductor industrial complex.

The centerpiece of the power supply plan for the Honam semiconductor complex — one of the government's three major mega-projects — is the construction of a 345-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage transmission network anchored by the Sinjanseong substation in Jangseong.

According to materials reviewed by the government and related agencies, the semiconductor complex on the military airport site is set to begin receiving power in 2031, with a plan to secure a total of 6.28 gigawatts in phases through 2034.

To that end, the plan calls for building approximately 43 kilometers of 345-kilovolt transmission lines and two new 345-kilovolt substations. In the first phase, 4 gigawatts would be supplied via the Sinjanseong–Singwangju transmission line, with a second Sinjanseong–complex line added in phase two.

The Sinjanseong substation will serve as a power hub connecting 3.2 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity from Sinan, western-region renewable energy, and the Hanbit nuclear power plant grid to the Gwangju semiconductor complex.

KEPCO has drawn up a "power grid timely construction technology innovation plan" aimed at shortening the construction period, cutting project costs and ensuring safety.

The utility has developed a long-distance cable installation method that reduces connection joints and extends the distance covered in a single run, and plans to expand the use of prefabricated power duct technology to optimize construction timelines. It also plans to minimize environmental damage through trenchless construction methods, installing dedicated bridges at river and stream crossings.

KEPCO said it will continue pursuing technological innovation, including the introduction of low-noise, vibration-free mechanical vertical shaft excavation equipment for power duct construction, to ensure safe infrastructure development and secure community acceptance.

Amid calls for power infrastructure expansion as a prerequisite for the rapid development of the Honam semiconductor complex, KEPCO held a working-level consultative body launch meeting with local governments and private companies on Wednesday to formally activate a practical cooperation framework among permitting agencies.

"Timely construction of the power grid to ensure stable electricity supply for the mega-project is a core task for securing national competitiveness," KEPCO President Kim Dong-chul said. "We will concentrate all our capabilities on ensuring the Honam semiconductor complex is built as planned, by continuing to drive technological innovation through a dedicated TF."