HD Hyundai Electric has produced its 1,000th extra-high-voltage transformer at its US facility, becoming the first South Korean company to reach the milestone and further cementing its foothold in the American market.

The company said Sunday it held a ceremony at its North America production subsidiary in Alabama to mark the occasion, with HD Hyundai Electric President Kim Young-ki and Georgia Transmission (GTC) President Barbara Hampton among the attendees.

The 1,000th transformer — a 500-kilovolt, 675-megavolt-ampere (MVA) extra-high-voltage unit — will be delivered to Georgia Transmission, a power transmission specialist, and is set to support stable electricity supply in Walton County, Florida.

The 1,000 power transformers supplied to the US market since the subsidiary's founding represent a cumulative production capacity of about 200 gigavolt-amperes (GVA), enough to meet the electricity needs of about 130 million American households.

According to Gulden Report, a global power market research firm, HD Hyundai Electric held a 17.2 percent share of the US market for extra-high-voltage transformers rated 100 MVA or above in 2024, rising to 25.7 percent in 2025 — ranking first for two consecutive years.

HD Hyundai Electric established its North America subsidiary in 2011, becoming the first South Korean company in the industry to do so, well before demand for US power infrastructure began its sharp acceleration.

Sustained investment in production facilities has driven rapid output growth since then. Annual production started at 11 units in 2012, the year after the subsidiary opened, and has climbed steeply. The facility, which initially had an annual capacity of 70 units, has grown into the largest power transformer production base in the United States, now capable of producing up to 105 units a year.

In addition, HD Hyundai Electric is currently building a second factory in Alabama. When the expansion is completed in April next year, annual transformer production capacity will increase by about 50 percent, and the facility will be able to manufacture transformers rated up to 765 kV.

"From the time we established the subsidiary in 2011 to meet growing North American power infrastructure demand, our goal was to build a world-class production base," Kim said at the ceremony. "The production of the 1,000th transformer is a meaningful achievement made possible by the technical expertise and dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers."

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai Electric posted sales of 1.14 trillion won ($792 million) in the second quarter of this year, up 26 percent from the same period last year. Operating profit rose 37.3 percent year-on-year to 287 billion won over the same period. The strong results were driven by surging demand for the company's power equipment amid rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.