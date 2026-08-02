Childhood abuse raises the risk of smartphone addiction in adolescence, according to new research — and the mechanism goes beyond simple self-control problems, with trauma accumulated during formative years playing a complex role.

The findings were published Sunday in the academic journal of the Korean Academy of Mental Health Social Work. The report, titled "The Relationship Between Childhood Abuse Experience and Adolescent Smartphone Addiction," was authored by Jeon Cho-won, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Social Welfare at Ewha Womans University, among others.

The study drew on 2022 data from the Korean Children's Panel Survey, analyzing 1,269 eighth-graders who owned smartphones — 647 male and 622 female — to examine the relationships among abuse experience, self-esteem, depression and smartphone addiction.

Abuse was defined as physical, verbal or emotional mistreatment by a parent or guardian. The analysis found that higher levels of childhood abuse were consistently associated with higher levels of smartphone addiction.

Lower self-esteem and higher levels of depression were also linked to greater smartphone addiction. Abuse experience, in turn, was found to lower self-esteem and increase depression.

"Childhood abuse experience directly affects smartphone addiction," the report said, adding that "a sequential pathway was also confirmed in which abuse lowers self-esteem and raises depression, which in turn increases smartphone addiction."

Based on these findings, the report recommended that prevention and intervention efforts for adolescent smartphone addiction should move beyond simple screen-time limits or usage rules, and expand to address negative life experiences such as abuse.

Specifically, the report called for schools, counseling centers and welfare centers to establish integrated risk-assessment systems that screen teenagers with excessive smartphone dependence for abuse history, family conflict and emotional difficulties. It also said trauma-informed care should be applied when intervening in smartphone addiction among abuse survivors.

The report further recommended strengthening referral networks to connect at-risk students with community resources — including counseling and welfare centers, mental health centers, child protection agencies and medical institutions — and called for closer coordination between child abuse response systems and adolescent digital addiction prevention programs.