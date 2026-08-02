A new playground has opened where children can touch sand and run freely even in the height of summer heat.

Seodaemun-gu announced Sunday that it has become the first district in the country to install an air-dome structure with heating and cooling capabilities over a sand playground, creating what it calls a "climate-responsive playground" that operates regardless of season or weather.

The structure, located at the "Wonderful Playground" at San 41-29 in Hongje-dong, is a Seoul-style outdoor heat shelter known as "Haepiso" (Happy + so) — an air-membrane dome whose name means "a joyful space to escape the sun and stay awhile."

Its heating and cooling system allows comfortable use during heat waves and monsoon rains as well as winter cold snaps. The facility represents a new model of public space designed to protect children's right to play at a time when climate change is cutting into outdoor activity time.

The Haepiso covers 143 square meters. Construction began in July, and the facility passed all safety inspections — including electrical checks — before opening for full operation recently. It was funded with 60 million won ($41,600) from the Seoul Metropolitan Government under its 2026 Heat Reduction Facility Installation project.

The surrounding playground environment was also upgraded. Cooling-fog nozzles that spray fine mist to lower the perceived temperature and reduce sand drift were installed alongside improved ventilation, creating a more comfortable play environment overall.

A water-play channel was added to give children a wider range of activities. Character-themed benches and rest seating were also installed, making the space a neighborhood rest stop for caregivers and elderly visitors who are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

Alongside this, the district used its own budget through a resident-participatory budgeting project to replace and expand aging shade structures at two other sand playgrounds in the area, more than tripling their shaded coverage.

The Haepiso is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer season (April through October) and from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. during the winter season (November through March). The heating and cooling equipment will operate primarily during designated heat-wave and cold-snap periods.

"Children's play should not be curtailed by the climate crisis," Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Woon-ki said. "Just as we built the nation's first air-dome sand playground, we will keep expanding environments where children can run and play freely regardless of the season, making Seodaemun a great place to raise a child."