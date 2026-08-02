The number of Koreans caught up in overseas drug smuggling and distribution crimes has nearly tripled in two years, new data shows.

Data submitted to the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee shows that 47 Korean nationals received consular assistance abroad last year for drug-related offenses — up from 23 in 2024 and 16 in 2023, roughly three times the 2023 figure. Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Jun-hwan obtained the figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry cited a rise in Koreans caught transporting drugs from Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand into Europe as a key driver of the increase.

In numerous confirmed cases, foreigners lured Koreans into acting as drug couriers by offering to cover airfare and travel expenses along with fees of several million won.

A total of 86 Koreans received consular assistance for drug smuggling or distribution offenses over the past three years.

By age group, those in their 30s accounted for the largest share at 23, followed by those in their 40s (16), 20s (13), 50s and 60s (11 each), 70s (5) and 80s (2).

Cambodia recorded the highest number of cases by country at 11, followed by Thailand (10), Japan (9), Laos (8), Vietnam and China (7 each), and Turkey and the United Kingdom (6 each).

"People planning overseas trips this summer vacation season should take care not to get caught up in drug smuggling or distribution crimes," Kim said, urging the Foreign Ministry and the Korean National Police Agency to take active steps to prevent harm to citizens.