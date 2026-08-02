Yangcheon-gu will hold a capacity-building training program in August to raise the quality of its community-linked curriculum and strengthen the expertise of its arts and creative experience instructors.

The district's arts and creative experience instructor support project identifies locally based specialists and connects them with school curricula. Earlier this year, the district held an open recruitment drive and selected 151 instructors across seven fields: creative experience, music, fine arts, physical education and future education, among others.

This round of training was designed around the results of a survey conducted at an instructor workshop in February. The curriculum focuses on practical application, directly reflecting instructors' expressed demand for classroom-ready teaching methods and expanded AI tool integration.

Five sessions will be held on Wednesday, Friday and Aug. 14, covering two themes: how to use AI and edutech tools as a cooperative instructor, and how to build a classroom that does not strain the voice.

The AI and edutech sessions will examine how artificial intelligence and digital technology are reshaping education and survey the latest trends in the field. Instructors will be introduced to a range of edutech tools and real-world applications for lesson preparation and content creation, with an emphasis on hands-on practice to help them run more effective and creative programs.

The classroom communication sessions will focus on educator authority and communication skills. Instructors will share strategies for drawing out natural student participation, creating a productive classroom atmosphere and building healthy relationships between instructors and students — all aimed at strengthening overall teaching effectiveness.

Launched in 2017, the instructor support project matches schools with specialist instructors suited to their needs, nurturing students' creativity and artistic sensibility while reinforcing experience-based learning. This year, the district is running 36 tailored programs at schools — including music jump rope (recreational physical education) and coding classes (future education) — as part of its community-linked education initiative.

"Arts and creative experience instructors are key educational actors who bridge schools and the community and support the diverse learning and growth of students," district mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "We will continue to invest in practical capacity-building training to raise instructors' expertise and provide students with richer, higher-quality educational programs."