Guro-gu, together with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Geumcheon-gu and the Korea Industrial Complex Corporation, will host the "2026 Global Business Consultation" event — featuring invited overseas buyers — from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14.

The event was organized to help small and medium-sized enterprises struggling to break into overseas markets, with the goal of boosting regional economic activity through stronger corporate competitiveness.

This year's event has been expanded beyond its previous focus on export consultations to offer comprehensive support for overseas expansion, adding functions for attracting foreign investment and showcasing participating companies.

The district also consolidated what had been two separate annual events into a single gathering starting this year to sharpen the event's focus. Sessions will be held at COEX Magok in Gangseo-gu on Oct. 13 and at Four Points by Sheraton in Guro-gu on Oct. 14.

The event is open to 140 small and medium-sized enterprises based in G-Valley (Guro-gu and Geumcheon-gu) and elsewhere in Seoul, operating in the AI/AX, IT/electronics, and biotech/medical device sectors. Some 50 prominent overseas buyers from North America, China, Japan and other markets will attend to hold one-on-one business consultations with participating companies.

Participants will receive pre-event buyer matching and individual consulting to help develop tailored overseas expansion strategies, along with IR material reviews, product exhibitions, and export support consulting covering customs, tariffs, logistics and intellectual property, as well as assistance producing English-language company profiles.

Companies wishing to participate may apply through the SBA website or via Catch Secu Online by Aug. 12.

For more details, visit the Guro-gu Office website's news section or contact the district's local economy division.

"I hope this export consultation event will provide real, practical help for companies with strong technology and competitiveness as they seek to enter overseas markets," Guro-gu District Mayor Jang In-hong said. "We encourage as many small and medium-sized enterprises as possible to take an interest and participate."

Last year, the district held two overseas buyer invitation events, facilitating business consultations between 57 foreign buyers and 137 domestic companies. The events yielded results including an MOU with Indian firm Summit Trading for export cooperation and local retail partnerships, helping expand the district's foothold in overseas markets.