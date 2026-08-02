Seoul's Yongsan-gu district said it has successfully wrapped up its "2026 Hub Senior Center Circuit Education" program, an initiative aimed at promoting the safety of elderly residents and strengthening the management capacity of local senior centers.

The program, organized by the Yongsan-gu chapter of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, ran from July 10 to July 31 across hub senior centers in all 16 dong of the district. About 500 elderly residents — including presidents and administrative officers from 91 senior centers in the area — attended and received tailored education on center operations and daily life.

The curriculum was designed with seniors in mind, focusing on practical content relevant to everyday life.

Topics covered dementia prevention exercises and guidelines, voice phishing and financial fraud prevention, protection of elderly rights and abuse prevention, road safety rules, and senior center accounting and management procedures.

Alongside the sessions, the Yongsan-gu chapter of the Korea Senior Citizens Association distributed support packages — including eggs, dried seaweed and side dishes — to help residents stay healthy through the summer.

One senior center president who attended said the program was easy to follow and engaging. "I was able to learn voice phishing prevention and dementia exercises in a fun and accessible way, and the accounting guidance really helped clarify how to handle the books," she said.

Yongsan-gu District Mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said the program had served as an opportunity to protect the health and safety of elderly residents while raising the professional standards of senior center operations. "Going forward, we will continue to build senior center environments where elderly residents can feel safe, and we will steadily expand field-centered, tailored support," Kim said.