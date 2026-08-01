A record-breaking heat wave centered on the Yeongnam region has sent daytime temperatures soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius, triggering a surge in heat-related illnesses. Busan recorded its first heat-related death of the year.

According to the Busan city government, four heat illness cases were reported in the city on Thursday, including one presumed heat-related fatality — the first of the year.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s living in Saha-gu, Busan, collapsed at home and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. He had underlying health conditions.

The peak daytime temperature in Busan that day reached 38.3 degrees Celsius, while Saha-gu recorded a high of 36.6 degrees.

A KDCA official said the death was highly unusual. "It is a very rare case for someone in their 20s to die from a heat-related illness," the official said, adding that the patient had been confirmed to have underlying conditions.

The fatality brings the total number of heat illness cases reported in Busan to 42 since the city's heat illness surveillance system began operating on May 15.

A major heat wave alert has been in effect for central and western Busan since Thursday, now entering its second consecutive day, while an ordinary heat wave alert remains active for the eastern part of the city.

A Korea Meteorological Administration official warned that the heat wave would persist in the Busan area for now, with the apparent temperature expected to climb to at least 38 degrees Celsius in areas under the major heat alert. "Please refrain from outdoor activities as much as possible and take extra care of your health," the official said.