Nine people won the top prize in Lotto draw No. 1235, each taking home 3.09 billion won ($2.14 million).

Donhaeng Bokgwon, the national lottery operator, said Saturday that the winning numbers drawn in the No. 1235 lottery were 6, 7, 11, 15, 39 and 43. The second-prize bonus number was 20.

Eighty-two winners matched five numbers plus the bonus number to claim second prize, each receiving 56.54 million won. Third-prize winners, who matched five numbers, numbered 2,859 and will each receive 1.62 million won.

A total of 154,048 players matched four numbers to win the fixed fourth-place prize of 50,000 won each. The fifth-place prize of 5,000 won, awarded for matching three numbers, went to 2,585,719 winners.