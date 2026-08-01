Kuwait said Saturday that Iran had launched a drone attack on the country.

Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, a spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of National Defense, said enemy drones were detected and intercepted in Kuwaiti airspace in the early hours of Saturday. He said Iran had targeted government facilities in northern Kuwait and vehicles on Bubiyan Island, causing damage to several facilities but no casualties.

Iran has struck Al Salem Air Base, a US military installation in Kuwait, multiple times in recent weeks.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters — the unified command of Iran's armed forces — said in a statement that "Islamic nations must closely monitor America's criminal actions and reconsider their cooperation and alliance with the United States."

He warned that any country that instead "becomes a shield for the criminal and aggressive United States will burn in the flames of war."

Abdollahi blamed the US for Iran's strikes on neighboring countries, saying American forces and "the Zionist regime" were "waging war, bloodshed and wrongdoing from behind the fences of Islamic nations while passing the cost on to regional governments."