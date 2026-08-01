The Jungnang Yangwon Media Center in Jungnang-gu will run an AI film production workshop titled "AI Film Workshop: Mangwoo Comes Alive Through AI" from Aug. 18 through Nov. 24.

The workshop was selected for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Arts and Culture Education Service's 2026 "Humanities on the Road" grant program and will be offered entirely free of charge.

Participants will explore the lives and historical contexts of modern figures interred at Mangwoo History and Culture Park through expert lectures, on-site visits, archival research and consultations. Drawing on that foundation, they will work through every stage of filmmaking — from screenplay development to AI-generated imagery and video editing — and, with guidance from instructors, each complete one short AI film.

The workshop faculty includes specialists in Mangwoo History and Culture Park and a working AI film director.

Kim Yeong-sik, director of the Mangwuri Research Institute, and Jeong Jong-bae, an advisory committee member for Mangwoo History and Culture Park, will lead the humanities lectures, field visits and historical verification. Kim authored "Mangwuri Bimyeongnok" and "On the Side Paths of Mangwuri," while Jeong has written "Mangwuri Park: Portraits of Its People" and "Japanese Who Became Korean Soil," among others.

The two experts will conduct lectures and on-site tours to help participants understand the figures and significance of Mangwoo History and Culture Park, and advise them as they develop that material into film subjects.

AI filmmaking instruction will be led by director Kim Seong-cheol, whose work earned a special mention at the Amsterdam New Cinema Film Festival. Kim will share hands-on expertise covering the use of generative AI tools, the video production process and AI-assisted directing techniques drawn from his professional experience.

Applications are open through Aug. 9 on the Jungnang Yangwon Media Center website. Twenty-four adult residents of the district will be selected following a document review.

Completed films will be screened for the public after the workshop concludes, and the center plans to support submissions to film festivals and competitions.

Jungnang-gu District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said the workshop would give the history and figures of Mangwoo History and Culture Park new life as video content through generative AI technology. "We will continue to support residents in taking part in creative activities rooted in the history and culture of our community," he added.