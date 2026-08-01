The goalkeeper who became a breakout star at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup by leading Cape Verde to the round of 32 has received unanimous approval to wear his nickname "Vozinha" on his jersey ahead of joining Chilean club Colo-Colo — though visa issues and personal matters have pushed back his actual arrival.

Chile's football federation (ANFP), which governs the country's top professional league, unanimously approved a special exemption allowing Vozinha to use his nickname on his jersey, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Colo-Colo, one of Chile's most storied clubs, announced July 25 that it had signed Vozinha. Local media reported the contract runs for 18 months.

Chilean league regulations had posed an obstacle, as players are only permitted to display their surname on their jerseys. Vozinha's legal name is Jozimar José Évora Dias.

"Vozinha" means "grandmother" in Portuguese. The nickname stems from his upbringing — raised by his grandmother while his parents both worked — and is the name he has gone by throughout his career.

According to local media, Vozinha made the right to use his nickname on his jersey one of the conditions of signing with Colo-Colo, and the club petitioned the federation for the exemption, which was ultimately granted.

However, while the jersey issue has been resolved, the signing itself has yet to be finalized.

Colo-Colo president Aníbal Mosa said last week that Vozinha would arrive in Chile soon, undergo a medical examination and then be officially presented at the club's home ground, Estadio Monumental.

According to the AP, Vozinha had been scheduled to enter Chile on Tuesday (local time) but his departure was delayed two days due to visa problems, and he subsequently did not board his scheduled flight.

Colo-Colo director Jaime Pizarro told reporters Thursday that he had spoken with Vozinha's agent "just a few minutes ago" and said the deal remained valid. He explained that Vozinha had asked to push back the schedule to deal with personal matters but did not disclose specifics.

The repeated delays have fueled speculation locally, with some outlets reporting that Vozinha is also in negotiations with Moroccan club RS Berkane.

Anxiety among fans has grown further after Mosa acknowledged at a Chilean football federation meeting that the two sides have yet to sign a final contract.

Vozinha was the driving force behind Cape Verde's historic run to the round of 32 at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, which concluded last month, making a string of crucial saves throughout the tournament.

He entered the World Cup as a free agent, having come off contract with Chaves, a Portuguese second-division club he had played for since 2024, and emerged from the tournament a global sensation. His social media following jumped from around 50,000 before the competition to 29.59 million.