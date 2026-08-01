A worker in his 50s died after suddenly collapsing at a logistics center in Dongnam-gu, Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

According to fire department authorities, the worker, identified only by the surname initial A, collapsed around 3:24 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters transported him to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of his death based on a witness account stating that A had felt unwell while working, called a taxi to go to the hospital and collapsed while waiting for it.