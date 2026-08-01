A fire broke out Saturday at Samhwasa temple in Samhwa-dong, Donghae, Gangwon Province, and was brought under initial control about two hours later.

The blaze started at around 3:41 p.m. in the Hyangjeoktang building, which houses the temple's stay program, fire department authorities said.

Firefighters deployed 57 personnel and 19 pieces of equipment, bringing the fire under initial control at around 5:46 p.m. — roughly two hours after it began.

The fire did not spread to other structures on the temple grounds, including the main worship hall. Six people, including temple stay participants, were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Samhwasa is a branch temple of Woljeongsa, the head temple of the fourth district of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Fire department authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.