Actor Jin Sun-kyu publicly celebrated his wife, actor Park Bo-kyung, after her win at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, expressing deep affection for her achievement.

Jin took to his social media account Saturday, writing that he had dreamed since their newlywed days of one day walking the red carpet together at the same awards ceremony. "And then came Bo-kyung's win — a moment that felt like a miracle," he wrote.

He said he never expected the moment they had long waited, prayed and hoped for while raising their children to arrive so soon. "It was truly moving to see her in a dress for only the second time since our wedding," he added. Jin also thanked everyone who shared in the emotion and cheered for Park, and said the couple would "walk the path of humble people and humble actors."

Park won the best supporting actress award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held Friday, for her role in the Netflix original series "Lady Dua." When she took the stage to accept the award, Jin was caught on camera cheering and wiping away tears, drawing widespread attention.

Photos Jin shared alongside his post showed the couple's two Blue Dragon trophies side by side. Jin previously won the best supporting actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2017 for "The Roundup."

The two actors married in 2011 and have a son and a daughter.