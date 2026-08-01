People Power Party lawmaker Kwon Young-jin said he will never leave the party on his own initiative, pushing back against the party leadership's recommendation that he voluntarily resign his membership over what has been dubbed the "collar-grab" incident.

Kwon sent a text message to fellow party lawmakers and others on Saturday, according to Yonhap.

The incident dates to July 23, when Kwon stormed into the office of floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik to protest the results of the second-half National Assembly committee assignments and grabbed him by the collar. Kwon had been assigned as whip of the Public Administration and Security Committee but had reportedly sought the post on the Intelligence Committee instead. On Monday, July 27, the People Power Party in effect recommended that Kwon voluntarily leave the party over the incident.

In his message, Kwon said, "Despite my apology, the floor leader's acceptance of it, and many lawmakers' opposition to disciplinary action, the supreme council chaired by party leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Monday recommended my departure from the party, and the party ethics committee has launched disciplinary proceedings against three lawmakers, including myself."

He added that anyone who makes a mistake must face appropriate consequences and accept proportionate discipline, and said he had already stepped down from his posts as head of the Daegu city party chapter and as whip of the Public Administration and Security Committee to take responsibility. He said he would accept whatever fair and proportionate disciplinary decision the ethics committee reaches.