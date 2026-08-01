Four Seoul bars have made the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 list.

The ranking is compiled and released annually by William Reed, a British food and beverage media company, based on votes from industry professionals around the world. It is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative bar rankings globally.

The results are drawing particular attention as the Seoul Metropolitan Government has been pushing its "nighttime economy" as a core strategy of the current administration — raising questions about whether these late-night venues can become culinary tourism draws for both locals and foreign visitors.

According to the list and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Zest led the Seoul contingent at No. 2, followed by Alice at No. 13, Bar Cham at No. 33 and MMS at No. 42. In all, eight Seoul bars made the top 100, with Gonggan at No. 74, Charles H at No. 87, Le Chambre at No. 88 and Soko at No. 89 rounding out the 51–100 range.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said bar culture rooted in the distinct character of neighborhoods such as Cheongdam, Hannam, Seongsu, Euljiro and Seochon has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a signature nighttime tourism draw for the city.

Seoul bars have particularly gained recognition for creative cocktails using Korean ingredients and traditional liquors, spaces that reflect local history and culture, and a high standard of service.

The city plans to use the rankings as a springboard to develop culinary tourism — centered on dining by day and bars by night — as a defining tourism brand for Seoul.

The city intends to run premium nighttime culinary programs featuring Seoul's long-established eateries, dining destinations and bars, guided by star chefs and influencers, and to hold late-night pop-up programs at traditional markets and alley commercial districts in conjunction with "Seoul Gastronomy Week." Of the eight bars in the top 100, five — Zest, Bar Cham, Charles H, Le Chambre and Soko — were also named to last year's "Seoul's Top 100 Dining" list in the bar and pub category.

Earlier this year, six Seoul restaurants made the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list announced in March, further cementing the city's reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

"It is a remarkable achievement that Seoul's bar culture has now earned international recognition," said Cho Seong-ho, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau. "We will work to develop culinary content that drives Seoul's nighttime tourism, so that the city becomes a destination that visitors from around the world seek out both day and night."