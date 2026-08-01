The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Saturday it has restructured its public electric vehicle charging fee system into five tiers, effective the same day.

The overhaul follows the national government's revision of its public EV charger rate framework, also taking effect Saturday. Slow-charger rates will fall 9.1 percent, while ultra-fast charger rates will rise 21.1 percent.

The city's 503 public chargers currently charge a flat rate of 324.4 won per kilowatt-hour regardless of charging speed. Under the new structure, rates will range from 295 won to 393.1 won per kWh depending on output.

The 76 slow public chargers in Seoul with outputs below 30 kilowatts will see their rate drop to 295 won per kWh — a reduction of 9.4 won, or 9.1 percent.

For mid-range chargers, the rate will be 307.2 won per kWh for outputs of 30–50 kW (zero units currently), 325.6 won for 50–100 kW (206 units), and 348.4 won for 100–200 kW (219 units). Ultra-fast chargers with outputs of 200 kW or more will see their rate rise 68.7 won, or 21.1 percent, to 393.1 won per kWh (2 units).

The revision aligns with the rate framework introduced by the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, adopting identical pricing. The city said the new rates reflect the high installation and operating costs of fast chargers, as well as investment needed to improve services such as ultra-fast charging and power distribution. The city also plans to offer additional discounts between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends and public holidays in September and October.

Yun Jae-sam, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Climate and Environment Bureau, said the revision "is meaningful in that it updates charger operating costs and establishes a pricing standard in line with the national government's overhaul of the public EV charging fee system."