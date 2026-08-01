"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" surpassed 2 million cumulative admissions just four days after its opening.

Distributor Sony Pictures said Saturday morning that the film's cumulative admissions had crossed the 2 million mark. The milestone came a day faster than director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi film "Hope," which reached 2 million on its fifth day. Sony Pictures said it is also the fastest any foreign film released since 2023 has reached that figure.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the film held a 63.8 percent advance ticket share, leading by a wide margin over director Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" at 19.0 percent and "Hope" at 6.7 percent. Advance ticket sales stood at about 808,000 seats.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), forgotten by the world, as he reinvents himself as a brand-new Spider-Man. The blockbuster traces his journey to protect those he loves while confronting a mysterious new enemy and grappling with an uncontrollable power triggered by a DNA mutation. The film is also screening in special formats including ScreenX and IMAX.