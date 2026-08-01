Old photos of actor Yoon Kyung-ho showing an extremely thin physique from a decade ago have gone viral, as his profile rises on the back of the hit SBS drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated." The story behind how he shed 34 kilograms in just a few months to prepare for two films he was cast in simultaneously is also drawing renewed attention.

Photos of Yoon taken during the filming of "The Battleship Island" roughly a decade ago have been circulating widely online in recent days.

The images show his ribs and collarbone fully exposed — a stark contrast to his fuller appearance today. He had gone on an extreme diet to portray a character subjected to forced labor.

Yoon explained the circumstances behind his weight loss during filming of "The Battleship Island" on the tvN variety program "Eojjeoda Sajang" in 2021.

"I had signed on to do 'Okja' with director Bong Joon-ho," he said. "Bong wanted me to put on some weight, so I was eating freely — and then out of nowhere came an offer to join director Ryoo Seung-wan's 'The Battleship Island.'" He added that his physique at the time was clearly wrong for the role. "Director Ryoo said, 'I'll cast that actor if he loses 20 kilograms.' That made me determined."

Resolved to prove himself, Yoon said he started filming "Okja" at 98 kilograms and brought his weight down to 68 kilograms by the time he worked on "The Battleship Island" — a total loss of 34 kilograms. "Okja" filmed from April 22 to Aug. 27, 2016, while "The Battleship Island" shot from June 17 to Dec. 20, 2016, meaning he gained and then lost a significant amount of weight within just a few months.

Yoon added that he followed the diet Lee Jung-jae reportedly used while filming "Assassination." The regimen alternates between two meals taken every three hours, five times a day: one consisting of five pieces of chicken breast, five almonds and two chili peppers, and another of two boiled eggs, three cherry tomatoes, five almonds and two chili peppers.

Yoon has been gaining popularity this year for his memorable supporting performances in hit drama series including "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" and "Agent Kim Reactivated."

On Friday, he won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards for his role in the Tving drama series "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier."

Accepting the award in tears, he said: "From the rookie award onward, I always thought, 'There are such talented actors here — just being on the same stage as them is reason enough to work harder.' This is not an award I could have received alone. I received it because of the colleagues who were with me."

He continued: "I think this award is less about doing well right now and more about a reminder to keep holding that place going forward. I see it as an award for all of us, and I accept it with gratitude." He also thanked his family, saying, "While I was telling a story about cooking for others, my family was cooking for me and watching over me."